This Toronto newspaper brilliantly trolled Sean Spicer after he fumbled Justin Trudeau's name

Back to Discover Home

As you can probably imagine, the Canadians were pretty peeved when White House press secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly thought their prime minister Justin Trudeau’s name was Joe.

The Canadians are traditionally seen as a bit of a punchbag in the mainstream media, but now the nation is hitting back. Namely, by this Toronto newspaper serving up Spicer the ultimate burn.

Oooh – spicy! (If you will excuse the pun). They manage to rinse the press secretary without even using his name – now that’s talent.

In case you’ve been living under a rock recently, they are of course referring to Melissa McCarthy’s uncanny portrayal of Spicer for SNL. Here’s a refresher.

People are loving the absolute zinger that the paper served up, making many feel somewhat patriotic.

Canada: 1. Spicer: 0.
KEYWORDS: Canada, Justin Trudeau, Melissa McCarthy, Politics, Sean Spicer, SNL

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover