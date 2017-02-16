This Toronto newspaper brilliantly trolled Sean Spicer after he fumbled Justin Trudeau's name

As you can probably imagine, the Canadians were pretty peeved when White House press secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly thought their prime minister Justin Trudeau’s name was Joe.

Here's the @PressSec clip where he appears to call PM "Joe Trudeau," although he really is just tripping all over his words here #hw pic.twitter.com/FNDhSmgE80 — John Paul Tasker (@JPTasker) February 14, 2017

The Canadians are traditionally seen as a bit of a punchbag in the mainstream media, but now the nation is hitting back. Namely, by this Toronto newspaper serving up Spicer the ultimate burn.

lol. how a Toronto paper is reporting Spicey's "Joe Trudeau" facepalm: pic.twitter.com/EIB027x08m — Bonnie Stewart (@bonstewart) February 15, 2017

Oooh – spicy! (If you will excuse the pun). They manage to rinse the press secretary without even using his name – now that’s talent.

In case you’ve been living under a rock recently, they are of course referring to Melissa McCarthy’s uncanny portrayal of Spicer for SNL. Here’s a refresher.

People are loving the absolute zinger that the paper served up, making many feel somewhat patriotic.

.@bonstewart That is brilliant. Best laugh so far today. — Donna Miller Fry (@fryed) February 15, 2017

@bonstewart That is a fierce Canadian burn — LGEM (@tgshepherdvan) February 16, 2017

Canada: 1. Spicer: 0.