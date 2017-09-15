This tiny dog managed to get it's head stuck…in a biscuit jar!

A tiny dog had to be rescued by a specialist firefighter when it got its head stuck in a biscuit jar.

Look at his face!

The pug and Chihuahua cross-breed puppy - known as a chug - got into trouble as it tried to eat up the final crumbs in the jar at its home in Wavell Road, Southampton, Hampshire, on Sunday.

Buddy was trying to get the crumbs in the end of the jar when he got stuck

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that the owner of the dog - named Buddy - used washing up liquid in a bid to free it but when this failed, they contacted the fire service for help.

Animal rescue tactical adviser Anton Phillips said: "This was an unusual job and it was strange being able to see the animal's doleful expression through the glass.

"I was keen not to risk breaking the glass as this could have injured the animal.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service came to his rescue

"I used manual manipulation to release the dog's head. I pulled back the loose skin and positioned it so I could get one ear out then the other. There was a pop as I got its head free.

"I have dealt with a lot of animals over the years and I always say if they can get it in, I can get it out."