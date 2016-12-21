This time 100 years ago we were also waiting for a Christmas storm to hit Ireland

Concerned about the recent weather warnings we have received ahead of Christmas? Not to worry: our relatives were facing some similiar weather in December 1916.

A report in the Derry People/Donegal News is very similar to recent articles warning about the arrival of Storm Barbara.

A "hurricane" battered Ireland in 1916, leaving fields, fairs, and markets under water and abandoned.

"A hurricane blew all over Great Britain on Saturday, and its force was felt, though not so severely, in Ireland," the report says.

"The weekly markets in Athlone and surrounding towns and Ballymore fair had to be abandoned and along the Shannon valley hay and potatoes have been destroyed by floods, the river rising ten feet. Hay and oats were tossed in the Clogher valley and potato fields were submerged, while in Killeshandra district rotted crops threaten a shortage."

Ireland escaped much of the damage caused by the storm, as the report also highlights the effects of the hurricane on areas around the UK - including a sad ending for two Yorkshire men who were unable to hear an approaching train over the sound of the storm.

"In the West of Scotland flooding to a more or less serious degree was general, the high S.W. wind being accompanied by heavy rain, and in the low-lying districts of Glasgow water gathered at a depth of 2 feet. At Paisley, Greenwich, and Johnstone train and vehicular traffic was disorganised, and in many districts roads were rendered impassable by rushing water.

"In Yorkshire the storm is said to have been the fiercest for many years, and much damage was done to property. Two men walking along the North-Eastern Railway near Hucliff and Cleaveland were run into by a train - which they didn't hear approaching owing to the noise of the storm - and killed."

Thanks to Donegal County Museum for bringing this to our attention.