This thief's attempted smash and grab is the ultimate fail

Back to Discover Home

Meet the world’s most conspicuous thief.

Maryland Police in the States are hunting a man who stole a digger, in hopes of smashing an ATM in Prince George’s County and grabbing the bounty in the early hours of June 1.

The high-risk, low reward strategy – in full view of CCTV – left him without a penny.

However, he managed to cause $10,000 (£7,740) worth of damage to the machine, which was ripped up by the digger’s claw.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Crime, Maryland, Maryland Police, US, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover