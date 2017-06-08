This thief's attempted smash and grab is the ultimate fail

Meet the world’s most conspicuous thief.

Maryland Police in the States are hunting a man who stole a digger, in hopes of smashing an ATM in Prince George’s County and grabbing the bounty in the early hours of June 1.

The high-risk, low reward strategy – in full view of CCTV – left him without a penny.

However, he managed to cause $10,000 (£7,740) worth of damage to the machine, which was ripped up by the digger’s claw.