This thief's attempted smash and grab is the ultimate fail
08/06/2017
Meet the world’s most conspicuous thief.
Maryland Police in the States are hunting a man who stole a digger, in hopes of smashing an ATM in Prince George’s County and grabbing the bounty in the early hours of June 1.
The high-risk, low reward strategy – in full view of CCTV – left him without a penny.
However, he managed to cause $10,000 (£7,740) worth of damage to the machine, which was ripped up by the digger’s claw.
