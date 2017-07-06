This tennis player’s baby has a better photo album than you
Juan Sebastian Cabal’s baby boy is making some friends in seriously high places and his mum is posting the pictures on Instagram.
The photogenic baby’s dad is a Colombian doubles tennis star, ranked 25th in the world with partner Robert Farah.
His wife Juliana has been using the ATP tour to make sure their son, Jacobo, gets some shots with the tennis stars.
It all started at the Miami Open back in March, when a very happy-looking Rafael Nadal posed with tennis’s cutest new addition.
Next came Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open. Jacobo looked unsure at first, but seemed to relax.
Roger Federer was next in line to be papped with the little chap at Wimbledon this week, but it looks like Jacobo wasn’t a big fan of the most successful tennis player of all time.
Saving the best for last, he finally met world number one Andy Murray, who looked delighted to have a snap with one of his fans. Jacobo played it cool with a wry smile.
He’s only six months old but he’s already got some pretty famous friends. Who knows where he’ll go from here – perhaps a photo with Tim Henman?
