This teen's mum won the internet after befriending football players at her daughter's university orientation

A US teenager’s mum has become a viral sensation thanks to a series of selfies she snapped with university football players at her daughter’s orientation day.

Avery Leilani Foster, 18, was dropped off to Texas State University by her mum but unbeknown to her, students’ parents had been invited to eat on the campus football field where players happened to be practising.

The university set the mums and dads a contest to get a silly selfie with members of the football team, with the most impressive winning a $500 scholarship towards their child’s tuition fee.

(Avery Leilani? Foster)

It turns out Avery’s mum is not one to shy away from a challenge and managed to snap a collection of hilarious selfies with the topless athletes.

Her mum sent the photos to her, alongside a message that read: “I made some friends. Don’t wait up!”

The teen said: “A lot of people were trying to hide that they were taking selfies with the football players in the background. My mom decided she wasn’t going to hide trying to take a picture so she went straight up to them.”

(Avery Leilani? Foster)

Avery shared screenshots of the conversation and photos on social media – joking “my mom got more action than me” – where it soon became a viral phenomenon.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

She added: “My mom finds the tweet pretty hilarious and this isn’t something new about her. She’s really goofy, silly, and has a bit of a wild side sometimes.”