This teenager made an Oscar-worthy Snapchat video when she was grounded and accidentally locked in her room

There’s nothing worse than being grounded, especially when all you want to do is go out and have fun with your friends. Well, perhaps the only thing worse is being grounded and then accidentally locked in your room.

Unfortunately, that is what 17-year-old Alexa Pacheco, from California, says happened to her.

If you don't have me on Snapchat, this is what happened tonight LOL I was deadass stuck in my room pic.twitter.com/dBVACG0lHU — Alexa Pacheco 👋🏻 (@alextraaa) March 13, 2017

According to Seventeen, Alexa was grounded because of her grades. What’s more, Alexa says her parents removed the doorknob to her bedroom so she couldn’t lock her door.

The fact that my parents deadass took out my doorknob so I can't lock my door is extra af, now y'all know where I get my extraness from — Alexa Pacheco 👋🏻 (@alextraaa) March 12, 2017

Adding further insult to injury, the door was left on the latch and when it swung shut, Alexa was apparently trapped. Luckily, something good came out of Alexa’s plight: namely a gripping movie via the artistic medium of Snapchat.

“I didn’t have anything better to do in my room,” she said to Seventeen. “I was like, ‘What should I (film) next? There are a lot of different songs in the video, so a lot of the time was spent thinking, What song would go good with this part?”

And it really is a score worthy of Hans Zimmer, with sad piano tunes during the tough parts, and Destiny’s Child banger Survivor playing when she finally breaks free.

Unfortunately, you can’t count Alexa’s parents among fans of the movie.

Update: my parents don't think it's funny and I'm STILL grounded — Alexa Pacheco 👋🏻 (@alextraaa) March 15, 2017

Everyone’s a critic.