This teacher’s joyous reaction to his students buying him a pair of Vans will warm even the coldest of hearts

It’s not every day your students come and gift you something you really like.

So when this class pitched in to buy their psychology teacher a pair of Vans for Christmas, he was so touched by their gesture, it left him near tears.

The class came up with this thoughtful gift after the teacher complimented a student on his shoes.

He said he liked our classmate's Vans on the first day of school, so we pitched in and bought him his own pair❤ pic.twitter.com/a7ynwdzeGx — Ophelia (@itsdeeyanee) December 20, 2016

“I am the coolest kid on the block right now!”, he said as he put his new shoes on.

The video, which was posted by one of the students, made a lot of people very happy.

*Reaches for the tissues*