This teacher greets every student with their own secret handshake before starting class

A teacher from North Carolina starts his classes by greeting every single one of his students with their own personalised handshake.

The kids queue outside the classroom and take it in turns to act out their unique greeting.

Teacher has unique handshakes with each student. "It was just one or two students and then it became contagious." https://t.co/0LrFzTlhZu pic.twitter.com/06oSUGIwRQ — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017

It started with just a couple of them, and now Barry White Jr has specific handshakes with all of his fifth-graders.

“I’m always pumped up and then we start doing the moves and that brings them excitement and pumps them up for a high-energy class,” he told ABC.

Obviously it’s all very sweet, but the real question here is: how on earth does he remember all the moves?

Two thoughts about this wonderful teacher: America can be so beautiful & HOW THE HECK DOES HE REMEMBER EVERY MOVE!!?? https://t.co/L0MwIaf0cp — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) February 2, 2017

“It’s muscle memory at this point,” Mr White told ABC.

“I just know the certain moves that go with certain kids because it’s personalised.”

The whopping 17 handshakes he does in this video aren’t the only ones he has memorised.

He has handshakes with students in other year groups too.

And it’s certainly a nice start to the school day, but it may have real benefits for the kids’ psyches too.

This is an awesome way to affirm someone's dignity. And man, you know in fifth grade you need it. https://t.co/BnAFJ2FMuv — christy lile (@ChristyLile) February 2, 2017

So cool. Every handshake with each kid is unique because he wants each kid to know that they are unique. Great way to engage students. https://t.co/oLevBPRExq — Jukebox Romeo (@FrayedBlueJeans) February 2, 2017

We just wish we’d had a teacher like Mr White.