This teacher greets every student with their own secret handshake before starting class

A teacher from North Carolina starts his classes by greeting every single one of his students with their own personalised handshake.

The kids queue outside the classroom and take it in turns to act out their unique greeting.

It started with just a couple of them, and now Barry White Jr has specific handshakes with all of his fifth-graders.

“I’m always pumped up and then we start doing the moves and that brings them excitement and pumps them up for a high-energy class,” he told ABC.

Obviously it’s all very sweet, but the real question here is: how on earth does he remember all the moves?

“It’s muscle memory at this point,” Mr White told ABC.

“I just know the certain moves that go with certain kids because it’s personalised.”

The whopping 17 handshakes he does in this video aren’t the only ones he has memorised.

He has handshakes with students in other year groups too.

And it’s certainly a nice start to the school day, but it may have real benefits for the kids’ psyches too.

We just wish we’d had a teacher like Mr White.
