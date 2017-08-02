This T-shirt of a topless Justin Trudeau has everyone asking: is this how the world sees Canada?
There are T-shirts and then there are T-shirts; this one just happens to have everyone talking.
For sale in Iceland. This is how people see #Canada Are you proud? @billcarrolltalk #TheMorningRush pic.twitter.com/GwwWneO46n— Matt Harris (@mattfharris) August 2, 2017
The crew neck shirt bearing an epic landscape populated by a bear, a man riding a stag and a topless Justin Trudeau isn’t the most subtle clothing choice out there, but it’s certainly eye-catching.
Canadian morning radio producer Matt Harris tweeted a picture of the striking garment with a caption that asked: “#Canada are you proud?”, prompting others to query if the shirt was, in fact, a good thing.
Saw a man wearing it on Canada day! Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/a18emymHf5— Kirsten Churchill (@kirchil) August 2, 2017
Matt quickly found the godly T-shirt was legitimately purchasable from novelty clothing brand Headline Shirts for a mere $28 Canadian dollars (£17), and therefore entirely within reach of most mortals.
That shirt is awesome!— Dominic Bouchard (@gunnerdom78) August 2, 2017
@ShesElectrick I need this— Sam (#RiP) (@SoXvicious) August 2, 2017
LMAOOOO that is the most majestic shirt I've ever seen— Holly in Pink (@ShesElectrick) August 2, 2017
Not everyone was impressed, however.
Me. pic.twitter.com/hMR2EFQMEw— Truth Has A Name (@ItsNameIsJesus) August 2, 2017
For all the haters out there, just remember: if you don’t want to wear an awesome T-shirt bearing a depiction of Justin Trudeau’s naked, smiling upper body – you don’t have to.
Makes me sick! pic.twitter.com/yvQ6XoQoEE— Bentley Harsell (@bent11ca) August 2, 2017
It just leaves more for everybody else.
