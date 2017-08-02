This T-shirt of a topless Justin Trudeau has everyone asking: is this how the world sees Canada?

There are T-shirts and then there are T-shirts; this one just happens to have everyone talking.

The crew neck shirt bearing an epic landscape populated by a bear, a man riding a stag and a topless Justin Trudeau isn’t the most subtle clothing choice out there, but it’s certainly eye-catching.

Canadian morning radio producer Matt Harris tweeted a picture of the striking garment with a caption that asked: “#Canada are you proud?”, prompting others to query if the shirt was, in fact, a good thing.

Saw a man wearing it on Canada day! Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/a18emymHf5 — Kirsten Churchill (@kirchil) August 2, 2017

Matt quickly found the godly T-shirt was legitimately purchasable from novelty clothing brand Headline Shirts for a mere $28 Canadian dollars (£17), and therefore entirely within reach of most mortals.

That shirt is awesome! — Dominic Bouchard (@gunnerdom78) August 2, 2017

LMAOOOO that is the most majestic shirt I've ever seen — Holly in Pink (@ShesElectrick) August 2, 2017

Not everyone was impressed, however.

For all the haters out there, just remember: if you don’t want to wear an awesome T-shirt bearing a depiction of Justin Trudeau’s naked, smiling upper body – you don’t have to.

It just leaves more for everybody else.