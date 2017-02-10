This T-Rex attempting to clear snow proves why you should never go outside in a blizzard

Being a T-Rex is hard. Everyone makes fun of you for having short arms, and when you try to buck the stereotype by doing some household chores, it all goes wrong.

That’s what happened for this unfortunate T-Rex, who stepped out during a blizzard to clear its balcony.

Of course, it isn’t a real dinosaur (did you know they are extinct?), but a woman inside an inflatable dino-suit.

As she steps out into the strong winds, the head of the outfit is blown sideways in comical fashion. She then tries to start clearing snow, but is blown sideways, forcing her to come inside.

A snow-clearing fail, but a comedy win. Well done that dinosaur!