This sulfur fire is both weirdly beautiful and incredibly dangerous

A voluntary fire brigade in Wyoming has shared a mesmerising video of a burning sulfur mound.
In the video posted to the Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, white-blue flames can be seen running over a mound as blue and red lights flash in the background.
According to the fire department, the fire began at the Smet Recycling facility. The mound is leftover from the Texas Gulf Sulfur Plant that operated in the 1950s. The sulfur is mixed in a mound with soil.
On arrival at the scene, the brigade donned hazardous material protective gear and used a small amount of water to cool the ground and take the temperature below molten levels, thereby extinguishing the fire.
Mixing water with sulfur dioxide gas creates sulfurous acid, which can be related to acid rain, so the brigade had to deal with the fire in an appropriate manner.
“Apparatus and personnel placement as well as careful monitoring of the weather conditions in relation to smoke and chemical plume is very important,” said the post, which was updated to answer the many questions Facebook users had about the incident.
It may look pretty, but these flames are extremely dangerous. Burning sulfur creates sulfur dioxide in the air, which can cause breathing difficulties in humans and damage plants and wildlife.
