This student's snacking bath hack will change the way you wash yourself

Ever had a bath and, although you enjoyed the experience, felt like something was missing? Something sweet, brown and finger-like?

A British student recently discovered that a tray of Cadbury’s milk chocolate fingers floats in water making it the perfect snack to take with you to the bath.

Eureka!

Many have applauded her efforts on Twitter with over 10k retweets and 39k likes.

But one Twitter user did make this very valid point…

So, if you prefer your fingers to be slightly melty, then this technique is for you.

Enjoy.

