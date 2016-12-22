This student's snacking bath hack will change the way you wash yourself
Ever had a bath and, although you enjoyed the experience, felt like something was missing? Something sweet, brown and finger-like?
A British student recently discovered that a tray of Cadbury’s milk chocolate fingers floats in water making it the perfect snack to take with you to the bath.
Just a heads up chocolate fingers float in water x pic.twitter.com/uQxDpPPsOc— Al Mort (@almortonn) December 20, 2016
Eureka!
Many have applauded her efforts on Twitter with over 10k retweets and 39k likes.
But one Twitter user did make this very valid point…
@almortonn @shanaayd doesn't the warmth from the water melt them though?😯— Louby Lou (@LoubyLouYoutube) December 20, 2016
So, if you prefer your fingers to be slightly melty, then this technique is for you.
Enjoy.
