This student's snacking bath hack will change the way you wash yourself

Ever had a bath and, although you enjoyed the experience, felt like something was missing? Something sweet, brown and finger-like?

A British student recently discovered that a tray of Cadbury’s milk chocolate fingers floats in water making it the perfect snack to take with you to the bath.

Just a heads up chocolate fingers float in water x pic.twitter.com/uQxDpPPsOc — Al Mort (@almortonn) December 20, 2016

Eureka!

Many have applauded her efforts on Twitter with over 10k retweets and 39k likes.

But one Twitter user did make this very valid point…

@almortonn @shanaayd doesn't the warmth from the water melt them though?😯 — Louby Lou (@LoubyLouYoutube) December 20, 2016

So, if you prefer your fingers to be slightly melty, then this technique is for you.

Enjoy.

Tv GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

