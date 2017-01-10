This student tried smuggling his dog back to college with him... and got busted

If your family have a dog but you’ve moved away from home, we bet you’ll sympathise with this guy’s predicament.

Oregon State University student Sean had to say goodbye to his dog William Wallace III – he goes by Willy, FYI – when he returned to college for another term following Christmas.

And, he seems to really love his pooch.

@5eean his name is William Wallace III, but he goes by Willy. pic.twitter.com/ghqhbSzySs — sean (@5eean) January 6, 2017

But Sean realised, maybe there was another way. Maybe it didn’t have to be goodbye, after all.

Smuggling my dog back to college. pic.twitter.com/R2ZvjPZfYL — sean (@5eean) January 6, 2017

Yep, Sean snuck Willy into his car, popping him in the front seat next to him. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, he got a text from his mum, that’s what – and it simply said “WHERE IS WILLY”. Busted.

Sean sent a sassy and hilarious reply back: “He’s coming to Corvallis for a higher education to provide stability for his future family.”

But we guess that line didn’t work on his mum, because he ended up returning the pooch. Cue an emotional video clip shared on Twitter.

Turns out, Willy's a dog.

So I drove him back.https://t.co/taRvRCtgnu — sean (@5eean) January 7, 2017

@5eean so... this means Free Willy isn't happening? — Jake Recoon (@JRecoon) January 7, 2017

If it helps though, Sean – people really do relate to the situation. Some people have even thought of doing the same with their pets.

@CorksterL1 I'm not gonna lie, it has crossed my mind many times & will probably happen when I go back after this break😂 — Kelly Cunningham (@kcvnningham) January 6, 2017

@kenzienicole101 @5eean OMG were sneaking Ruby into the dorm room — Paige Brower (@paigebrowerr) January 6, 2017

And one mum seems to have learnt from this whole smuggling attempt.