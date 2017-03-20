This student nailing an incredible 'no-look' trick shot will make you feel untalented
The classroom is a place for students to realise their potential, and this student realised that he potentially just nailed the best no-look trick shot of all time.
Samuel Grubbs, 26, makes the shot look easy as he casually leans back in his chair – in a classroom at the University of North Carolina – and throws the ball over his shoulder and into a bin across the room.
Watch it below.
The room erupts with cheers and screams and Samuel is carried out towards the door as everyone – bar the teacher – celebrates.
One guy even whips on a wrestling mask in the hysteria – casual.
It’s good to know that education is being taken more seriously at university-level then, eh?
