This student created the world’s largest Game Boy, and it’s certainly not handheld any more
21/09/2017
Games nostalgia is big business, whether it’s old consoles or games from the 20th century, but none are quite as big as this whopping great Game Boy.
Ilhan Unal is a 21-year-old student and softwear developer from Brussels, Belgium, and he’s created the world’s largest version of a games device that made its name as a handheld.
Well, it’s not handheld any more.
The huge Game Boy, confirmed as the world’s largest by Guinness World Records, took a week to design, while a month was spent creating it in a laboratory. It’s 101cm high, 62cm wide and 20cm deep, and you can’t easily take it on a car journey.
However, in a large enough room, this colossal creation is a masterpiece – and don’t worry about the availability of massive game cartridges, this device can play any original Game Boy game.
“The Game Boy was a huge part of many people’s childhood, including my own,” Ilhan said.
“I was obsessed with my Game Boy as a kid, so I wanted to create something that would put a smile on little Ilhan’s face, and hopefully on the face of anyone who is a big kid at heart.”
It’s undeniably brilliant, but where are you going to find the batteries for something like that?
The new Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition is out now.
