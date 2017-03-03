This story of two five-year-old boys from Kentucky will fill your heart with joy

A story of two five-year-old boys from Kentucky, one white and one black, is teaching people about racial harmony.

The story exploded online when the mother of Jax, the white boy, posted on Facebook about how her son wanted to get his haircut like his black buddy, Reddy, so they could trick their teacher.

The boys believe if they have the same haircut, their teacher won't be able to tell them apart.



If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

Her Facebook post read:

"This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.

"Here's a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I'm sure you all see the resemblance.

"If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. "

"The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."

WAVE-TV followed Jax to his haircut, and he and Reddy giggle and goof around as Jax gets his hair shaved off.

In the video, Reddy sums it all up: "Jax's me ... and I'm Jax."

Jax's mother says she is glad people can "see what little kids see".