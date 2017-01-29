This story about a soldier reuniting with an Iraqi boy he met during his service is what you need to read right now

Amid all the stories stemming from Donald Trump’s decision to bar Muslims from certain countries entering the US comes a very moving Twitter thread about one man’s reunion with a young Iraqi boy.

During his time as a soldier, the man, who goes by odp on Twitter, was deployed to Iraq where he met Brahim. This is what happened…

Untitled

Untitled

Untitled

Untitled

Untitled

Can’t. Handle. The. Feels.

The Late Late Show with James Corden GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
