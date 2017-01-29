This story about a soldier reuniting with an Iraqi boy he met during his service is what you need to read right now
Amid all the stories stemming from Donald Trump’s decision to bar Muslims from certain countries entering the US comes a very moving Twitter thread about one man’s reunion with a young Iraqi boy.
During his time as a soldier, the man, who goes by odp on Twitter, was deployed to Iraq where he met Brahim. This is what happened…
I told this story about #refugees a couple years ago on Veterans Day with a humorous slant. I'm going to tell it again today, unfiltered.— odp (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017
Lost one brother, and got another one back. #refugees pic.twitter.com/FDF6jVNBZf— odp (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017
Can’t. Handle. The. Feels.
