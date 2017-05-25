This South Korean politician has gone viral for his outrageous airport exit

If there’s one thing South Korean politician Kim Moo-sung certainly knows how to do, it’s how to make one heck of an entrance.

When Kim arrived into Seoul’s Gimbo airport, he pushed his suitcase towards his waiting aide without even a sideways glance.

Obviously, Kim’s move became an instant gif.

South Korea's Kim Moo-sung arriving like an absolute boss pic.twitter.com/NNSEXzjii4 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) May 23, 2017

For many, Kim looked like one smooth operator – what an entrance it was.

Walk into the club like https://t.co/r45emNv2Xq — Sean Mack (@seanmackradio) May 24, 2017

swag = something we asians got https://t.co/sH5ongvrmk — Frank Bi (@FrankieBi) May 24, 2017

However, the viral video has sparked a debate around male privilege.

this is funny, but imagine the reactions if a woman did this... especially if it was a Korean woman ...media would tell a dif story https://t.co/t3OxU6B6h0 — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) May 24, 2017

@ChrisDYork @sarahcpr No boss I'd ever want to be. It lacks humility, grace, class, empathy, consideration, kindness, leadership -- and basic human decency. — Eric Harr (@ericharr) May 25, 2017

Reddit has a thread called “Korean politician swag” dedicated to the gif. Like on Twitter, many people find it hilarious, but many also see it as an overtly entitled move. Phyrexian_Archlegion commented: “That’s the ‘All human beings lower in social status then me are garbage’ strut.”

Another Reddit user named caamii commented: “This gesture made me feel really sick…looks like a awful behaviour.”

Kim, a 65-year-old member of the National Assembly, has brushed off criticism for the video. The Independent reported that in response to reporters’ questions about the incident, he said: “I do not see what the problem is. Reporters should mind their own business or other important news.”