This South Korean politician has gone viral for his outrageous airport exit

If there’s one thing South Korean politician Kim Moo-sung certainly knows how to do, it’s how to make one heck of an entrance.

When Kim arrived into Seoul’s Gimbo airport, he pushed his suitcase towards his waiting aide without even a sideways glance.

Obviously, Kim’s move became an instant gif.

For many, Kim looked like one smooth operator – what an entrance it was.

However, the viral video has sparked a debate around male privilege.

Reddit has a thread called “Korean politician swag” dedicated to the gif. Like on Twitter, many people find it hilarious, but many also see it as an overtly entitled move. Phyrexian_Archlegion commented: “That’s the ‘All human beings lower in social status then me are garbage’ strut.”

Another Reddit user named caamii commented: “This gesture made me feel really sick…looks like a awful behaviour.”

Kim, a 65-year-old member of the National Assembly, has brushed off criticism for the video. The Independent reported that in response to reporters’ questions about the incident, he said: “I do not see what the problem is. Reporters should mind their own business or other important news.”
