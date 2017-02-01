This sneaky Labour MEP held up a 'he's lying' sign behind Nigel Farage in European Parliament

As Nigel Farage went on an impassioned rant in the European Parliament about “anti-Americanism” and defended Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, one sneaky MEP held up a hand-scrawled sign declaring: “He’s lying to you”.

(European Parliament TV/PA)

Things got pretty tense in the European Parliament today as the former Ukip leader said the US president was just trying to protect his country from Islamist terrorists.

He also challenged MEPs to invite Trump to come to talk with them in an “open dialogue”, or to expose themselves to be the “anti-democratic zealots” he had always suspected them to be.

Yeah, he went IN.

So in simple yet effective retaliation, Labour MEP Seb Dance held up this scribbled sign behind Farage’s back, with a handy arrow in case you weren’t sure who he was talking about.

He’s received a lot of praise on social media.

Though not everyone was a fan of his actions.

It’s all a bit panto, isn’t it?
