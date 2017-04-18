This snap election business is making some Americans pretty jealous

While news of the snap election has been met with mixed reactions in the UK, there are some people a little bit further afield that really like the idea of it.

The US is a bitterly divided country politically, and those who aren’t particularly enamoured with the current president seem pretty taken with the idea of a snap election.

I kinda wish we could have a snap election. pic.twitter.com/ALyZQiIys9 — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) April 18, 2017

In fact, the idea of a potential change of leadership in the UK is making some Americans feel pretty jealous.

Americans are waking up so jealous of the UK because of the concept of a snap election. — Matt Raymond (@mattyraymond) April 18, 2017

Damn. I am so jealous of UK right now.



Too bad we can't call for a snap election. =( — Michi (@cbn2) April 18, 2017

Some are calling for a similar situation in their country.

Can we call a snap election in the United States, please? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 18, 2017

Could it happen across the pond as well?

Can America call for a snap election too? — Phil Albinus (@PhilAlbinus) April 18, 2017

Wait, Theresa May can just call for a snap election and it happens? Can we do that? — beth anne boyle (@bethanneboyle) April 18, 2017

In short: no. Sorry guys.

In America, the constitution states that if the president is for some reason unable to perform his duties, the vice president is sworn in and carries out the job until the end of the term. So that would mean Mike Pence stepping up rather than an election before the end of the allotted four years.

The only snap election we have on the cards seems to be in the UK.