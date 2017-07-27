This small festival in Cork is seriously underestimated

Over the summer months, this little island of our turns into festival haven.

Without fail, every single village/townland in Ireland has some sort of celebration - from country show days to queen of the town there's a marquee in a car park somewhere.

We came across this festival running from August 17 - 20 in Inchigeela in County Cork (just out Macroom) are we are seriously impressed with the line-up.

Kicking off the Friday night entertainment is Irish country superstar, Mike Denver.

Fresh from the supporting Picture This at their Live at the Marquee gig, Little Hours will be making taking to the stage on the Saturday night, followed by RTÉ 2FM DJ, Jenny Greene.

And to close, Nathan Carter’s brother Jake will be making an appearance as well as trad band extraordinaire, The Killkennys on Sunday night.

Like and RT, Full line up for #InchFest17 pic.twitter.com/heB4KEkv4J — Inchigeela Festival (@InchigeelaFest) July 18, 2017

Not bad, Inchigella. Not bad.