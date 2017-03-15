This sketch depicting every Irish girl WhatsApp group has us weak

At this stage we're all part of at least one WhatsApp group; there’s the girls from home, the girls from college, a work group, the family group, the family group minus the one we all complain about and that GAA group you try to ignore because you haven't been to training in weeks.

Any of those sound familiar to you?

Well, Dublin based funny girl Enya Martin aka ‘Giz a Laugh’ has uploaded this sketch absolutely nailing one particular group after a big night out.

“Girls, I can’t even look in me clutch”

*sends link to group*