This skateboarder skating down the steepest hill in Cork is seriously impressive

For those of you who live in Cork or visit it frequently, you are familiar with Patrick’s Hill.

The county's steepest hill is located pretty much smack -bang in the middle of the city.

#CorkCity #PatricksHill A post shared by Norma-Jean (@cashman_norma_jean) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:15am PST

Locals stay away from it, tourists flock to take pictures of it and others skate down it.

No, really and here’s proof - some very impressive proof.

Warning: They might just have gotten a tad bit too excited towards the end so watch out for some NSFW language.

This year, Red Bull hosted their famous Soapbox race on that very hill.

Watch at your own free will.