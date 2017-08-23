This sinkhole in Donegal is ridiculous

The counties of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have been dealing with the aftermath of extreme weather in their parts last nights.

Road and bridges have been destroyed, flash foods have invaded and power outages are still affecting thousands due to the severe rainfall, thunder and lighting.

People have been taking to their various social media accounts to document the destruction but this one sinkhole at Quigleys Point in Northern Donegal is something straight from a hollywood blockbuster.