This single mum went viral after posting what she did with her $5,400 tax rebate

A single mother in the US has seen her Facebook post shared more than 100,000 times after saying she’d spent a $5,400 (€5,110) tax rebate on paying a year’s rent in advance.
Posting a photo of her receipt, Christina Knaack said: “Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job.
“My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight.”
She also said the rebate means she will have an extra $450 (€425) a month for activities with her children.
The post has garnered nearly 30,000 comments.
Among the admiration she received online, there was some trolling.
In a subsequent update, she added: “As long as my post has inspired people I’m happy with that”.
This is one seriously sensible mum.
