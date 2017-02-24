This single mum went viral after posting what she did with her $5,400 tax rebate

A single mother in the US has seen her Facebook post shared more than 100,000 times after saying she’d spent a $5,400 (€5,110) tax rebate on paying a year’s rent in advance.

Posting a photo of her receipt, Christina Knaack said: “Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job.

“My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight.”

She also said the rebate means she will have an extra $450 (€425) a month for activities with her children.

The post has garnered nearly 30,000 comments.

Among the admiration she received online, there was some trolling.

In a subsequent update, she added: “As long as my post has inspired people I’m happy with that”.

This is one seriously sensible mum.