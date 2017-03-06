This sea turtle called 'Bank' had to have 915 coins removed from its stomach

The diet of a sea turtle does is not supposed to include coins or fish hooks, something Bank, a female green sea turtle from Thailand, found to its cost recently.

Vets in Bangkok operated on Bank on Monday, after she was brought to their attention with a cracked ventral shell, which had led to a infection that threatened the turtle’s life.

(Sakchai Lalit/AP)

These injuries were caused by five kilograms of coins found inside the turtle – passers-by had thrown them into Bank’s pool, something which is supposed to bring good luck, but the 25-year-old turtle decided to eat them.

Having eaten so much loose change, the weight of the coins caused the crack in Bank’s shell.

After a four-hour operation, during which the turtle was anaesthetised, the vets managed to remove an astonishing 915 coins and two fish hooks.

(Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Pasakorn Briksawan, from the surgical team, said: “The result is satisfactory. Now it’s up to Bank how much she can recover.”

The turtle was brought to vets by the navy, who found her in a bad way, while the public raised money to help pay for her surgery, collecting around £350 for the procedure.