This sauna in Finland is made almost entirely from snow

For those of you who have a penchant for snow but an aversion to being cold, a hotel in Finland may well have the answer.

The hotel’s latest attraction is a sauna that, apart from two rows of wooden slats for punters to sit on, has a structure made entirely from compacted snowflakes.

(Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos/PA)

The 1.5 metre-thick walls of the aptly-named snow sauna, melt when the sauna’s stove is in use, losing around 3-5mm with each session and releasing more steam into the room.

As the sauna eventually melts back into the landscape, another is built and so begins a new cycle.

(Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos/PA)

The saunas can be found at the Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos, which is also made from ice and snow, but it’s taken 10 years for the owners to introduce the snow saunas; they first created one in their garden.

(Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos/PA)

According to travel experts Off The Map Travel, who are offering trips to the hotel, the snow saunas offer similar health benefits to a steam room.

“The sauna bathing experience is an astonishing combination of thick steam with intimate snow walls, which create a magical feeling of relaxation,” said Off The Map Travel expert, Katie Watson. “It’s not like anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

In case the idea of relaxing with your cozzie, while surrounded by snow, all just sounds like a lot of hot air, the hotel does offer a Finnish wood sauna for the traditionalists.

For those who prefer more permanent structures – there are options (Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos/PA)

The hotel also boasts an outdoor jacuzzi from which you can apparently sit back and enjoy the Northern Lights.

That’ll be a chilly dash for your towel (Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos/PA)

They’re really not joking when they say you can see the Aurora Borealis – just take a look at this video…

Snow and a show, and all without worrying too much about getting cold! What can’t Finland do?!