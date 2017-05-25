This ’Megabot’ punching a Toyota Prius is the most American thing you’ll see today

An American fair has hosted something which may pain climate change activists – a giant robot with a noisy engine punching everyone’s favourite hybrid car, the Toyota Prius.

Taken at Maker Faire Bay Area, California, footage shows the “Megabot” sporting US symbols including red white and blue colouring and an eagle on its shoulder – and armed with fists of steel…

God bless America.

The fair, which was created by Make magazine, is one of hundreds of Maker events, including two more large flagship ones in New York and Chicago – and fairs have been held outside the US too, including in Rome, Tokyo and Oslo.

(Maker Faire)

The fairs describe themselves as “part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new” and call on tech enthusiasts, educators and other creators to come and showcase their work.

(Becca Henry)

Scott McCulley, who went with his sons and shot the video of the robot, said: “We saw crazy projects, like a life-sized version of the Mousetrap game, amazing ‘art cars’ that spit fire, individual vehicles in the shape of cupcakes, Tesla coils, robots, bands, and so much more that we didn’t have time to see.

(Becca Henry)

“They absolutely loved it, and we will make sure to catch all three days next year. My sons both agreed that the bacon-wrapped hotdog was the best thing they had for lunch in a long time!”

Yes. This does need to come to this side of the Atlantic and fast.