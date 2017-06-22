This quadruple amputee former soldier has opened a camp to help injured veterans

Despite losing all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2012, Travis Mills is ensuring he and other wounded soldiers adapt to life after their injuries.

Both Mills’ right leg and right arm were “ripped off” when a roadside bomb went off after the former soldier had put his backpack down, while his other limbs were badly injured.

But despite the incident Mills has refused to let it get him down, instead opening a camp in Maine, US, to help others.

The facility will help combat-injured veterans and their families adapt to life after injury, with activities such as kayaking, tubing and fishing.

And this summer the facility will be helping 56 families free of charge, assisting in restoring the confidence of injured veterans and, in Mills’ words, helping to “let them know that life goes on, don’t live life on the sidelines, and never let the injury impede or affect your life in a negative way.”

(Elise Amendola/AP)

Mills is one of the finest examples of such positive thinking – he is expecting another child with his wife.