This puppy was born with no front legs - and you will want to cuddle him

Get ready, because Nubby Bowlin is about to become a very important part of your life.

He’s a baby boxer who was born just three weeks ago with under-developed front legs.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

An otherwise relatively healthy puppy, Nubby’s story has amassed a large following on his Facebook page – where updates on his day-to-day life have captured the hearts of thousands of followers.

Nubby was born in Texas with little chance of surviving as the defect to his legs meant he could not compete to find and nurse from his mother. Not able to care for him, his original owners reached out to Warriors Educate About Rescue (WEAR) – a charity which aims to educate pet owners.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

After initially having “no expectations” their attempts to nurse such a small pup would be successful, Nubby’s carers saw the white boxer puppy grow stronger and stronger.

Raising the young pup on milk, Nubby’s new carers saw him make his first week – a golden opportunity for a photoshoot.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

Just look at that bow tie…

Sadly for Nubby though, things haven’t all gone smoothly. After it was discovered he had a problem with his oesophagus he was taken to receive extra care and a check-up in a ward at FM1488 Animal Medical Centre.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

It was initially feared the pup had pneumonia, but scans suggested a defect in his oesophagus. Nubby was given critical care including antibiotics and put in an oxygen chamber.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

Whether the oesophagus problem is something Nubby will grow out of or not is unclear as his poorly formed limbs mask the area. The issue will only be clarified when, at eight weeks old, he is able to be sedated and the legs can be moved aside and a clearer scan can be taken.

For now though, Nubby is back at home living with WEAR’s founder Lou Robinson as well as a family of other dogs – who look like they’ve taken a shine to the newcomer.

Nubby Bowlin – We are cracking up! Olivia Pig is being so… | Facebook



“Nubby turns six weeks old this week and is thriving,” said Robinson. “We are still having some minor setbacks in his esophageal abnormality but we are still very hopeful. Nubby will be going to his regular vet this week for his first normal check-up and puppy boosters.”

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

At eight weeks old Nubby will have his legs checked to see if his mobility can be improved. In the meantime videos show Nubby is brave enough and strong enough to explore his environment despite his disability.

Nubby Bowlin – He is feeling his oats tonight!

Nubby’s adventures at his exciting home include wrestling with a carrot almost as big as he is…

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

Playtime with his toys…

Nubby Bowlin | Facebook



And his owners of course…

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

But playing with a condition like Nubby’s isn’t easy, so at the end of a long day – it’s time for a snooze.

(Facebook/Nubby Bowlin)

Nubby’s owners say they hope his story is shared to “teach others compassion”. You can follow the pup’s journey here.