This puppy making a nan with Alzheimer's very happy will make your heart explode

Anyone with a pet dog will understand the healing powers of a cuddle with them.

And anyone who doesn’t – well, just take a look at Richard Dawson’s incredible post on Twitter to give you an idea.

My 95-year-old Nan has Alzheimer's, so she cries a lot and gets very angry and confused. We started borrowing a dog and now this happens. pic.twitter.com/PvNQ5xYsOO — Richard Dawson (@dawsonsweek) February 28, 2017

Richard lives with his 95-year-old nan Winifred Lowe, who has had Alzheimer’s for a few years, his brother and grandfather.

“Some days are pretty normal,” he explained. “But then you have others where she is confused, angry and emotional.”

Richard, who works in the care industry, says he read a lot about the positive effects that animals have on people with dementia.

So, they started using Borrow My Doggy – a service where you can borrow a dog from a local owner. And you can surely see for yourselves the pure joy a visit from Orla the dachshund brings Richard’s Nan.

(Richard Dawson/Twitter)

The puppy has been visiting Richard’s nan for a few hours every Tuesday and Thursday for the past month or so.

Richard said: “It can be extremely stressful for everyone so seeing her happy and smiling is a really nice change.

“She forgets Orla isn’t ours, so looks forward to whenever she’s due to come over.”

@Robert66Nairn Having the dog completely changes her mood. Any anger or worries just drift away. — Richard Dawson (@dawsonsweek) February 28, 2017

Fellow Twitter users have understandably found the story the loveliest thing.

@dawsonsweek this is so lovely! (And I think I might cry tbh) ❤️ — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 28, 2017

@dawsonsweek I've gone back and looked at these pics several times today because they are so beautiful. Love to your Nan. — Ensign Flâneuse 🖖🏻 (@JaneNX01) February 28, 2017

@dawsonsweek @WoodoPhoto I’m glad that your Nan is deriving so much benefit from seeing the wee dog. 😃 — Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) February 28, 2017

@dawsonsweek @ndshewonderswhy It's a rough day here. Those photos gave me tears of joy. Love to all of you (including the pupster). — Joey H. (@ZenMonkey) February 28, 2017

@dawsonsweek Awww 💞💞 There should be more dogs/little kids/seniors meetups. It makes all of them happy. Big hug to your Nan 💞💞 — Christine Lorge (@RealCLorge) February 28, 2017

As if we weren’t already feeling emotional enough thanks to Richard and his beautiful Nan, the tweet led to people sharing pictures of their own pups.

@dawsonsweek dachshunds are the best. Here's mine. My nan is 93 and adores him. pic.twitter.com/SjlG6dhxq9 — Fearless In Devotion (@fearlessidzine) February 28, 2017

Others shared stories of how animals have helped them or other people they love. Great, here come the tears again…

@dawsonsweek fabulous. My mum had dementia, she knew and played with my dog to the end. This is them happy together. pic.twitter.com/D6UNt56FOO — mollymoo❄ (@mollyluna11) February 28, 2017

@dawsonsweek having a little cry. My mum has late-stage dementia - but her face lit up when a retriever came to her care home. So did mine. — Clare Bebbington (@clare_ccbebbs) February 28, 2017

Watch out, Nan's on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/GKscT0G9l0 — Richard Dawson (@dawsonsweek) April 8, 2016

Aren’t grandparents just the best?

*heart explodes*