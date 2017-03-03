This puppy making a nan with Alzheimer's very happy will make your heart explode

Anyone with a pet dog will understand the healing powers of a cuddle with them.

And anyone who doesn’t – well, just take a look at Richard Dawson’s incredible post on Twitter to give you an idea.

Richard lives with his 95-year-old nan Winifred Lowe, who has had Alzheimer’s for a few years, his brother and grandfather.

“Some days are pretty normal,” he explained. “But then you have others where she is confused, angry and emotional.”

Richard, who works in the care industry, says he read a lot about the positive effects that animals have on people with dementia.

So, they started using Borrow My Doggy – a service where you can borrow a dog from a local owner. And you can surely see for yourselves the pure joy a visit from Orla the dachshund brings Richard’s Nan.

(Richard Dawson/Twitter)

The puppy has been visiting Richard’s nan for a few hours every Tuesday and Thursday for the past month or so.

Richard said: “It can be extremely stressful for everyone so seeing her happy and smiling is a really nice change.

“She forgets Orla isn’t ours, so looks forward to whenever she’s due to come over.”

Fellow Twitter users have understandably found the story the loveliest thing.

As if we weren’t already feeling emotional enough thanks to Richard and his beautiful Nan, the tweet led to people sharing pictures of their own pups.

Others shared stories of how animals have helped them or other people they love. Great, here come the tears again…

Aren’t grandparents just the best?

*heart explodes*
