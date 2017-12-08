This proposal following gay marriage legalisation in Australia is so formal it makes it even cuter

Gay marriage in Australia is officially legal, making it the perfect opportunity for LGBTQ couples who have been waiting for this moment to propose.

One person who wasn’t wasting any time in popping the question to his partner was the Australian ambassador to France, Brendan Berne.

The politician posted a celebratory tweet declaring Thursday as a “great day for Australia” – and it was also a pretty special one for him.

Today was a great day for Australia and for me. HE SAID YES! #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/liaXiw0FYh — Brendan Berne (@AusAmbFR) December 7, 2017

How delightfully formal was all of that? Right up until the moment Thomas realised what he was being asked, and the emotion took over.

The ambassador will legally be allowed to marry his partner of 11 years from Saturday, after Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove signed the Bill into law on behalf of the Queen, Australia’s constitutional head of state.

It means that same-sex couples who have already wed overseas will be recognised as married under Australian law.

The first gay weddings will take place on the weekend of January 9.