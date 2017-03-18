This proposal at a hockey game included a bouquet of Doritos and you need to see it to believe it

It’s official: we’ve decided that nothing is more proposal goals than a Doritos bouquet at a hockey game.

The Vancouver Canucks official Twitter account shared a clip from the game on Thursday which showed a man taking part in the Canucks-Puck Shuffle.

For those of you not down with ice hockey lingo, this is when a fan stands up in front of the whole arena to try to win a mystery prize by following three hockey pucks on a screen with their eyes. They then have to guess which number puck the prize is under.

How did you guys get engaged?

Oh you know, #Canucks Puck Shuffle proposal! pic.twitter.com/3tR7I0mHCv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 17, 2017

But for Brandon Haubrich, turns out there was a whole other adorable (and, yes, slightly cheesy) element to his go at the game. When he guessed number three, underneath the puck on the screen it said: “Will you marry me?”

Then, his girlfriend Amanda Mussio popped up and asked the question for real and wow, are we a sucker for a cute proposal…

@Canucks Congrats you two. Love how he initially didn't see the will you marry me. — RJ (@umlas_r) March 17, 2017

This was awesome!! The girl proposed to her bf and the arena was cheering so loud!! #Canucks #Stars https://t.co/9CP9BpeQRW — ameena87 (@Canuckgirl20) March 17, 2017

Wow. After all that I would have said yes too. And I don't even know her! https://t.co/j0YnCuUN8v — karingkarin (@karin_beebe) March 17, 2017

ahhh goaaals 😍 ... maybe this will happen to me ... maybe it'll be a NHLer #onecanwish #DearFutureHusband 😉 https://t.co/mhL0UI5GkL — katrinaT (@07_katrinaT) March 17, 2017

The best part of the proposal, though? The bouquet of Dorito roses.

Dude was playing the shell game & under the puck was a proposal & his gf was holding a Doritos bouquet 💐💍😂 — Lee (@DALee74) March 17, 2017

Yeah, as much as we’re romantics, it’s the crisps that really caught our attention.

Nothing says romance like an arena full of yahoos and a Doritos bouquet 💐 #CanadianLove https://t.co/cDxfw59WBj — Greg (@HikerCA) March 17, 2017

I'm dead. There's a bouquet of Doritos 😂😂😂 https://t.co/k2ci1sbynX — Conor (@OneNOnlyConor) March 17, 2017

I really wanna bouquet of Doritos — rosa🐷 (@ros_aahh) March 17, 2017

so where exactly would one go to purchase a bouquet of Doritos — 🥀 (@v0id_irl) March 17, 2017

I just watched that video of the proposal at the #Canucks game the other night and all I can think about is those Doritos Ketchup roses. — L (@LindsideOut) March 17, 2017

And because we know you need to know more about Canada’s Doritos Ketchup Roses, we went to the effort of finding out if they exist outside of hockey game proposals. And they do – well, at certain times of the year anyway.

Good things come to those who wait. Doritos Ketchup chips are back for a limited time! Get yours today. pic.twitter.com/3UR0RRBlRz — Doritos Canada (@DoritosCanada) January 16, 2017

Brb, moving to Canada.