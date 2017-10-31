This prison-style workout is taught by ex-convicts

Activism can come in unexpected places, such as this workout that hopes to tackle the issue of repeat incarceration in America.

ConBody is a new prison-style workout that is taught by ex-convicts, and was set up Coss Marte – someone who knew first-hand how hard it was to find a job after leaving prison.

Here’s everything you need to know about what is swiftly becoming a cult workout.

What’s the workout?

How high will you jump with us tomorrow? #conbody #sundayfunday #workout #workoutmotivation #jump A post shared by ConBody (@conbody) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

In 2013, Coss was released from prison after serving a sentence for dealing drugs. He struggled to find work, so he developed his own prison-style bootcamp. Coss started in a public park, but has now expanded to his own New York studio – which hires ex-cons and is themed around prison (complete with fake bars).

The workout itself is inspired by the fact that Coss had only his body weight to work with in prison, without any equipment. In fact, he lost 70 lbs (over 30kg) through the workout he developed in jail.

What sets this exercise fad apart from others is the instructors, who have all done time themselves and overcome adversity.

What’s the Kickstarter campaign about?

ConBody already has a gym in New York, but now it’s trying to bring the workout to a wider group of people.

It has smashed its $25,000 fundraising goal on Kickstarter. This means that ConBody will now be able to expand its subscription service which gives people access to the ConBody virtual gym.

For a monthly fee, people will be able to access the online workouts.

What wider social point is ConBody making?

Conbody is community. When you work out together, you see better results. #groupfitness ???? A post shared by ConBody (@conbody) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

The ConBody team think that there is huge problem in America with repeated mass incarceration. They understand how difficult it is for ex-prisoners to find employment – with only 12.5% of employers saying they would hire someone who had been to prison, and 76% of convicts returning to prison.

Not only does ConBody give people out of prison a second chance, but it also aims to raise awareness around the problems in the prison system and bridge the gap between young professionals and ex-cons.