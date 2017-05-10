This powerful Cork charity single will have you in tears

Singer/songwriter Gerald Aherne has released a charity single, in aid of cancer services in Cork and warning, you’ll need to grab the tissues.

The song, Stay Strong, deals with the sensitive issue of cancer and tells the story of a young mother struggling to fight the disease.

Aherne released the music video to the single today and with scenes taking place inside the walls of a cancer ward, if may be difficult viewing for some.

Powerful.

The single is available to download from www.liveevents.ie and 100% of proceeds will go to Corks 96FM Giving For Living Radiothon 2017.

The charity is also holding a black-tie ball on May 19.

For more details check out their Facebook page here

If you, or someone you know, has been affected byCancer you can contact Irish Cancer Society at freephone 1800 200 700.