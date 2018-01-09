This politician dodged questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cut out to face journalists

The Thai Prime Minister dodged questions from journalists by presenting a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself to reporters.

Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters to quiz the dummy instead of him before walking off leaving the mock-up behind.

The stunt was met by bemused looks and awkward laughter from the press pack.

(TPBS/AP)

Before the cardboard PM was presented, Prayuth talked about an upcoming Children’s Day event but shuffled off before answering questions about any political issues.

“If you want to ask any questions on politics or conflict,” he said, “ask this guy.”

Prayuth, a general who seized power in a bloodless coup in 2014, has dumbfounded the media before.

He once fondled the ear of a sound technician for several minutes during an impromptu news conference, flung a banana peel at cameramen, and threatened, with gruff humour, to execute any journalist who criticised his government.

Initially, there was considerable public support for the PM and his government, mainly for ending a prolonged period of often-violent street politics.

But as the junta’s rule has stretched on, criticism of its often-repressive policies and lack of transparency has grown.