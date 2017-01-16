This political commentator tried to shame a city for litter, but it backfired massively

US radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham tried to make a point about homelessness and litter in New York with one questionable tweet – but it hasn’t gone down well for her.

In a since-deleted tweet (on her recently made private profile), she shared a photo of an empty bottle of booze on the street with the sassy caption: “This is Mayor DeBlasio’s New York. Trash everywhere. Homelessness on the rise.”

But people didn’t think the snap really depicts what she was trying to get at, so they came up with their own versions to prove a point (and to mock her mercilessly).

And that, everyone, is how you become a meme.
KEYWORDS: Laura Ingraham, Litter, Memes, New York, Twitter

 

