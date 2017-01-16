This political commentator tried to shame a city for litter, but it backfired massively
US radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham tried to make a point about homelessness and litter in New York with one questionable tweet – but it hasn’t gone down well for her.
In a since-deleted tweet (on her recently made private profile), she shared a photo of an empty bottle of booze on the street with the sassy caption: “This is Mayor DeBlasio’s New York. Trash everywhere. Homelessness on the rise.”
Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle, 1.2m followers) got dragged for this De Blasio tweet and has now locked her account pic.twitter.com/3hZSxNZTeD— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 15, 2017
But people didn’t think the snap really depicts what she was trying to get at, so they came up with their own versions to prove a point (and to mock her mercilessly).
@behindyourback @IngrahamAngle I'm also suffering in FILTHY L.A. pic.twitter.com/fvDRmvdgB3— DTLA Eric (@DTLAeric) January 14, 2017
.@IngrahamAngle situation is critical at my house too. There is a Cat warlord drinking Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/kgz0Pp3ALI— Sean Kent (@seankent) January 14, 2017
.@IngrahamAngle This is Justin Trudeau's Canada. Dust bunnies in some corners. Philosophy PhDs arguably underpaid. pic.twitter.com/dk0DBZ1DAi— Gideon Strauss (@gideonstrauss) January 15, 2017
@IngrahamAngle this is modern Portland. Juice bars everywhere. Brunch spots on every corner. pic.twitter.com/VPloZpVmPP— Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) January 14, 2017
.@IngrahamAngle this is Atman's apartment. Potatoes everywhere. Delicious hash browns on the rise pic.twitter.com/R1yDzi8Tro— Atman Thakrar (@AtmanThakrar) January 14, 2017
@IngrahamAngle This is Donald Trump's DC...Darth Vader beer steins everywhere. Jedi persecution on the rise. pic.twitter.com/BzCpFDPdkQ— Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) January 14, 2017
.@IngrahamAngle Same thing here in Cabo. Trash everywhere. Homelessness on the rise. pic.twitter.com/CEYghugvBG— Tim Long (@mrtimlong) January 15, 2017
@IngrahamAngle This is my kitchen. Crumbs everywhere. Imported Asian goods on the rise :( pic.twitter.com/DUEzjtxVIy— Andrew Symes (@FailedProtostar) January 14, 2017
And that, everyone, is how you become a meme.
