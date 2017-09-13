This police officer sung and danced with an elderly woman to soothe her during Hurricane Irma

The US has been battered by scary weather over the past few weeks, with Hurricanes Irma and Harvey causing devastation across the country.

As people across the state of Florida evacuated their homes and took shelter in centres from Hurricane Irma over the weekend, understandably some were feeling fearful of what was to come.

One woman in particular was worried about the impact of the storm, and an Osceola County Sheriff Deputy took it upon himself to cheer her up, resulting in a wonderfully heart-warming video.

At one of the shelters we had Deputy Froelich who noticed a very nice lady who needed a bit of comfort during the storm. She looked worried about the storm and kind of sad so he asked her what would cheer her up and she said a dance. So in a very off key voice, he sang and danced with her for a quick bit. Thank you Deputy Froelich for helping calm her nerves down in a time of need and comfort! This is definitely a dance she won't forget! #commUNITYstrong #love #comfort Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 11, 2017

Deputy Froelich can be seen singing and dancing to Somewhere Beyond The Sea with the elderly lady, who certainly looks like she is enjoying herself.

Posting the video, which has had over 100,000 views, the sheriff’s office said: “Thank you Deputy Froelich for helping calm her nerves down in a time of need and comfort! This is definitely a dance she won’t forget!”

He even earned a kiss for his troubles – utterly adorable.