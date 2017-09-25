This police horse was given the epic retirement meal he deserves

When it was time for a police horse to take his well-earned retirement, his human colleagues gave him a tasty send-off.

Blaze served the Omaha Police Department Mountain Patrol for three years and to celebrate his retirement from the force he was given a delicious meal of watermelon, carrot, apples and other treats, served on a bed of hay.

Congratulations, Blaze!Blaze is a member of our OPD Mounted Patrol. He celebrated his retirement this afternoon after serving us for three years.A few highlights of his time with the Mounted Patrol include: patrolling protests, patrolling President Trump's visit to Nebraska, and acting as the riderless horse in Detective Kerrie Orozco's funeral.Blaze will enjoy his retirement on an acreage in Ohio. Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2017

Blaze, who has worked patrolling protests and presidential visits, surprised officers by seeming to only be interested in the hay on offer.

The force shared the heart-warming video on Facebook, and residents of the area shared their good wishes for Blaze’s retirement on a farm in Ohio.

One such comment read: “Enjoy your retirement, Blaze! Thank you for your service!!”.

Thank you indeed. Hopefully the cake was followed by more treats for this lovely pensioner.