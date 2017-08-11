This police force is looking for a make-up thief and the tweets on the matter are hilarious

After a theft at a local branch of Boots, Monklands police in Scotland shared a “description” of the man they were seeking on Twitter.

Theft Boots £600 cosmetics. We are looking for a 40 y/o man who looks 20, glowing skin, long eyelashes, raised eyebrows & pronounced lips. — MonklandsPolice (@MonklandsPol) August 10, 2017

Apparently police are looking for “a 40 y/o man who looks 20, glowing skin, long eyelashes, raised eyebrows & pronounced lips”, according to their tweet.

The Great British Public have really got on board with helping the force find this pesky criminal.

If you put him in an identity parade, will he be No 7 in the line up? — Alan (@Alzo_M) August 10, 2017

The raised eyebrow was the vital clue. pic.twitter.com/qgKC0zxUP4 — Charles Kingsmill (@ckingsmill) August 10, 2017

Found him, but you might not wanna make him angry pic.twitter.com/R91wZ7XiSS — Ryan (@GrieverZER0) August 11, 2017

The police even revealed more detail in a series of other tweets.

😂😂😂😂Moisturisers and wrinkle creams were placed in a " Superdry" backpack which needed some instant hydration.👏👍 — MonklandsPolice (@MonklandsPol) August 11, 2017

It may have seemed jovial, but the police really are looking for this thief, who struck at Boots on Main Street in Coatbridge on Thursday.

In all seriousness, if anyone has any information please call 101 of crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously. Happened at 1230 10/8/17. — MonklandsPolice (@MonklandsPol) August 10, 2017

If you know anything, you can contact Crimestoppers, or Police Scotland on 101.