This police force is looking for a make-up thief and the tweets on the matter are hilarious

Back to Discover Home

After a theft at a local branch of Boots, Monklands police in Scotland shared a “description” of the man they were seeking on Twitter.

Apparently police are looking for “a 40 y/o man who looks 20, glowing skin, long eyelashes, raised eyebrows & pronounced lips”, according to their tweet.

The Great British Public have really got on board with helping the force find this pesky criminal.

The police even revealed more detail in a series of other tweets.

It may have seemed jovial, but the police really are looking for this thief, who struck at Boots on Main Street in Coatbridge on Thursday.

If you know anything, you can contact Crimestoppers, or Police Scotland on 101.

KEYWORDS: Viral, Police, Twitter, UK, Scotland, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover