This police footage of a high-speed chase looks like it's from an action movie

This video looks like it could be out one of the Fast and Furious movies – but no, it actually happened in Somerset.

Police have released helicopter footage of an “idiotic” driver during a dangerous pursuit which landed him in prison.

Clive Hill, 41, Radstock, Somerset, admitted several driving offences relating to the incident on November 18 last year.

Hill, who was disqualified from driving, failed to stop for officers who spotted him behind the wheel of a blue Ford Mondeo in Backwell, Somerset. Yeah, we’re pretty sure that wasn’t one of the Fast and Furious locations.

During the pursuit, he crashed into three cars while driving at excessive speed and attempting dangerous overtakes on country roads – at one point his car nearly overturns.

Hill was jailed for 14 months and disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

Pc Richard Sage, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “I hope this sends a strong message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated and we will always seek to bring drivers who risk their lives and others to justice.”

Kids: definitely don’t try this at home.