This police dog doing press-ups will make you want to go to the gym

Police dogs have to stay at the top of their game. Their job can involve chasing down suspects, sniffing out explosives and patrolling the streets with their human counterparts.

That’s why Nitro, K9 officer for the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama, has been keeping fit by doing press-ups with Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock.

The video, set to the theme music from the Rocky movie franchise, was shared by the force on Facebook as part of the #9PM hashtag, which encourages members of the public to lock up their valuables at 9pm each evening to help prevent theft.

Nitro certainly is a good boy ready for action – watch out thieves!