This pizza-shaped engagement ring may get you the answer you're looking for this Valentine's Day

Need an innovative, yet understated way to propose to your pizza-loving partner? How about popping the question using a 22-carat gold ring shaped like a pizza slice, complete with diamond pepperoni?

(David Parry/PA)

That’s what Domino’s is offering one lucky customer the chance to get their hands on, entering a competition on its Facebook page to win the one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

According to research by the company, 72% of British couples will be spending the romantic evening at home, rather than venturing out.

(David Parry/PA)

With so many Brits staying at home, Domino’s is expecting the orders to flood in, with an estimated 450,000 pizzas being delivered across the UK. That’s around 24 pizzas a second.

Valentine’s Day falls on Two for Tuesday too, so you can really spoil your other half, or drown your sorrows with double the pizza.