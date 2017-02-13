This pizza-shaped engagement ring may get you the answer you're looking for this Valentine's Day
13/02/2017 - 14:53:42Back to Discover Home
Need an innovative, yet understated way to propose to your pizza-loving partner? How about popping the question using a 22-carat gold ring shaped like a pizza slice, complete with diamond pepperoni?
That’s what Domino’s is offering one lucky customer the chance to get their hands on, entering a competition on its Facebook page to win the one-of-a-kind engagement ring.
According to research by the company, 72% of British couples will be spending the romantic evening at home, rather than venturing out.
With so many Brits staying at home, Domino’s is expecting the orders to flood in, with an estimated 450,000 pizzas being delivered across the UK. That’s around 24 pizzas a second.
Valentine’s Day falls on Two for Tuesday too, so you can really spoil your other half, or drown your sorrows with double the pizza.
Join the conversation - comment here