This pilot found an ingenious way to wish everyone a Happy New Year

A pilot took to the skies to send everyone a New Year message.

Ben Davis flew his private aircraft – Evektor EV-97 EuroStar – to trace a “Happy NY” message while flying in the south Midlands.

The trip took two hours and 23 minutes and covered 215 miles. Davis’s flight path saw him fly close to the towns of Leamington Spa, Milton Keynes, Banbury and Northampton.

His flight was tracked on Flightradar24 — a service that allows people to track flight patterns all around the world.

“It’s my first ever attempt and I’m pleased with it,” Davis told CNN. “If I’d made a mistake when almost done, I’d have had to scrap it and start over.”
