This paper asked readers to choose their front-page headline – and they didn’t disappoint

An Australian newspaper gave members of the public the opportunity to decide their front page news headline.

The subject matter? A crocodile eating a pig of course.

EVER WANTED TO WRITE AN NT NEWS FRONT PAGE HEADLINE? HERE'S YOUR CHANCE: WE HAVE A GREAT PHOTO OF A CROC EATING A WILD PIG ... AWAY U GO — The NT News (@TheNTNews) August 14, 2017

The NT News’ Twitter bio reads: “There’s more to us then just crocs and witty headlines. When we find out what they are, we’ll let you know.”

It’s fair to say they’ve stuck to doing what they do best here then. Here’s how their readers got on…

Some took the pig angle.

Hambushed! — Natalino Pelle (@SavageNatPelle) August 14, 2017

Piggin' Out! — Dave Noonan (@DaveNoonanCFMEU) August 14, 2017

From rasher with love. — John Whistler (@johnawhistler) August 14, 2017

Others took the pig angle to a dark place…

Needs Peppa — Colin Woodman (@colwoodman) August 14, 2017

Don’t you go wishing that on Peppa Pig, Colin! Look at her happy face.

How could a crocodile possibly be so cruel?

Back to the puns. One or two managed to create the perfect balance between croc and pig.

PORK CROCLING — KAMUKE Magazine (@Kamuke) August 14, 2017

A croc load of bacon? — Mark Zita (@mark_zita) August 14, 2017

Not bad, not bad.

In the end though it was the piggy puns which won the day.

AND THE WINNER IS ...... pic.twitter.com/Ru2hWLjt5T — The NT News (@TheNTNews) August 14, 2017

A swine pun indeed – incredible this whole article managed not to ham up more pig jokes really…