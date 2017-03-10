This Paddy's Day ad make us wonder do McDonald's even know where Ireland is

Just when you thought Donald Trump's St. Patrick’s Day hat fail was awkward, McDonald’s puts out this clip advertising their Shamrock Shake.

The shake, a green-dyed mint dessert, is introduced each March to celebrate our national holiday, St. Patrick’s Day.

Well, they couldn’t have got it any more wrong if they tried.

Firstly the actor in the clip, is seen wearing a Scottish-style hat and playing the bagpipes.

A little research would have pointed out that our national pipe instrument are the uilleann pipes.

An instrument that is played sitting down, using bellows and does not involve blowing into the instrument.

Wait it gets worse …

As the Scottish musician mimics playing the pipes an image of Stonehenge pops up in the background.

STONEHENGE.

A neolithic monument famously located in Wiltshire, United Kingdom.

When your Shamrock Chocolate Madness drink plays all the right chocolaty-mint notes #ShamrockSeason pic.twitter.com/TKtZ7jOoR9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 7, 2017

Ah lads.

Of course Twitter had a few things to say on the matter.

@McDonalds You dumb gowls. This is cultural appropriation of the cringiest kind — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) March 9, 2017

@McDonalds The music is Scottish pipes & the scene is Stonehenge in England. Maybe try again with Irish Uilleann pipes & an Irish setting?🤔☘ — ❄❄Gerald❄❄ (@Langkard) March 7, 2017

@McDonalds Your marketing manager should be stripped of all his employee of the month stars and be put back on the counter. — John Collins (@HangBlaa) March 9, 2017

@McDonalds bagpipes and tartan aren't Irish lads. Neither is Stonehenge. If you're going to culturally appropriate for profit do it right... — Eoin (@MaradonaSlide) March 9, 2017

@McDonalds Seriously? What part of that is meant to be Irish. Can someone at @McDonaldsIRL sort this out? — Cllr PatrickRochford (@PatrickRochford) March 9, 2017

Maybe the sheep are Irish?