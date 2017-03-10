This Paddy's Day ad make us wonder do McDonald's even know where Ireland is

Just when you thought Donald Trump's St. Patrick’s Day hat fail was awkward, McDonald’s puts out this clip advertising their Shamrock Shake.

The shake, a green-dyed mint dessert, is introduced each March to celebrate our national holiday, St. Patrick’s Day.

Well, they couldn’t have got it any more wrong if they tried.

Firstly the actor in the clip, is seen wearing a Scottish-style hat and playing the bagpipes.

A little research would have pointed out that our national pipe instrument are the uilleann pipes.

An instrument that is played sitting down, using bellows and does not involve blowing into the instrument.

Wait it gets worse …

As the Scottish musician mimics playing the pipes an image of Stonehenge pops up in the background.

STONEHENGE.

A neolithic monument famously located in Wiltshire, United Kingdom.

Ah lads.

Of course Twitter had a few things to say on the matter.

Maybe the sheep are Irish?
By Anna O'Donoghue

