This older couple wear co-ordinated outfits on a daily basis and are cooler than you'll ever be
08/03/2017 - 07:18:54Back to Discover Home
If you thought you had your wardrobe in check you may be feeling a little disheartened after laying eyes on this stylish couple who have made quite the mark in the world of fashion.
Bon and Pon – who have been married for 37 years – have been wowing social media with their painfully stylish outfits which they subtly co-ordinate every single day.
The Japanese couple, 60 and 61, may have only been introduced to the world of Instagram three months ago, but they’ve sure caught the attention of their 114, 000 followers who wait intently to see what outfit they pull on.
Bon and Pon boast a simple yet chic wardrobe of tailored cuts, tartan prints and smart brogues, often opting for red, navy or monochrome.
ブラックウォッチコーデ。 bonのダッフルコートとponのパンツがお揃い。 赤プリは私達の愛車。フィガロは娘の愛車。 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #outfit #ootd #instafashion #instaoutfit #instagramjapan #whitehair #silverhair #greyhair #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #夫婦コーデ #今日のコーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 ＊ [追記] 沢山の「いいね！」とフォロー、そして温かいコメントの数々ありがとうございます❣️お一人お一人にお返事を差し上げたい気持ちは山々ですが、とても追い付きません😓💦まとめてのお返事でごめんなさい🙏 今回のpicのbonのダッフルコートは、先日久しぶりにヤフオクで落としたJ.PRESSのものです。大人っぽいロング丈のダッフルコートを探していて見つけました❣️価格は3500円。他に入札者がいなかったのですんなり落札できました👍状態も良く一生着れそうです。 ponの赤いジャケットは数年前にZARAのセールで購入したものです。形がとても可愛かったので赤🔴と黒⚫️の色違いで買いました。 コメントによくある質問で「コーディネートはどちらが決めているのですか？」と聞かれることがありますが、基本二人で決めています。その日の気分や、観に行く美術展や映画の内容に合わせて決めたりしています。 新たにフォローしてくださった皆様、ありがとうございます❣️拙い夫婦の写真ですが、これからもよろしくお願いします😊😊
The couple admit they wear matching outfits purely for the “fun” of it, and say their children help them out with their sartorial adventures.
Join the conversation - comment here