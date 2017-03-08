This older couple wear co-ordinated outfits on a daily basis and are cooler than you'll ever be

If you thought you had your wardrobe in check you may be feeling a little disheartened after laying eyes on this stylish couple who have made quite the mark in the world of fashion.

Bon and Pon – who have been married for 37 years – have been wowing social media with their painfully stylish outfits which they subtly co-ordinate every single day.

The Japanese couple, 60 and 61, may have only been introduced to the world of Instagram three months ago, but they’ve sure caught the attention of their 114, 000 followers who wait intently to see what outfit they pull on.

Bon and Pon boast a simple yet chic wardrobe of tailored cuts, tartan prints and smart brogues, often opting for red, navy or monochrome.

The couple admit they wear matching outfits purely for the “fun” of it, and say their children help them out with their sartorial adventures.