This obese Thai monkey has been placed on a very strict diet

A Thai monkey that gorged itself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been placed on a strict diet to lose weight.

Uncle Fat, a name bestowed on the macaque by locals, weighed triple that of most macaques – around 27kg – when he was captured by wildlife officials.

Images of the obese monkey were shared widely on social media, causing wildlife officials to step in.

The officials hope a diet of lean protein, fruit and vegetables will see the chunky monkey back at a healthy weight before long – especially given the trouble they went to catch him.

“It was not easy to catch him,” said Kacha Phukem, the wildlife official who conducted the capture. “He was the leader of his pack, and when I tried to go in, I had to fight off a flock of them with sticks.”

(Sakchai Lalit/AP)

According to the vet looking after Uncle Fat, who’s believed to be around 10 or 15 years old and whose diet has left him in danger at risk of heart disease or diabetes, he had other monkeys fetch his food.

“He had minions and other monkeys bringing food for him but he would also re-distribute it to younger monkeys,” Supakarn Kaewchot said.

The vet hopes Uncle Fat will serve as an example for tourists who feed the monkeys that roam free in many parts of Thailand.