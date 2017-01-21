This note left for a Muslim neighbour is giving people in Trump's America hope

Donald Trump’s election, while voted for by millions of Americans, has also left many others feeling fearful.

Apparently recognising that, an Ohio man left a note for his Muslim neighbours reminding them that they’re not alone.

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

It might make the world of difference to the family who received it.

There has been some alarm following Trump’s promise to “unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth”, as well as his comments regarding Muslims in the build-up to the election.

But this note is acting as a shining light in an uncertain time.

This is the America that took us in as political refugees,the America that gave us a new home, & the America that keeps my hope alive today. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

And the comments underneath are also heart-warming.

@LibyaLiberty This may get lost in the mix, but I hope it reaches you.



As an American combat veteran, the oath I swore extends to you. — Mike Satcher (@satchmoagain) January 21, 2017

@LibyaLiberty

We've told 3 Moslem families we know the same thing. Our church, 2 others, 1 mosque, 2 synagogues strategized together today. — GOPex (@roywlewis) January 21, 2017

@LibyaLiberty @chrislhayes Hend, Not all voters in Ohio support this president! We won't stop as love trumps hate!! =)



- #TheResistance — NWParsons (@nwparsons) January 21, 2017

The power of hope.