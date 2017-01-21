This note left for a Muslim neighbour is giving people in Trump's America hope

Donald Trump’s election, while voted for by millions of Americans, has also left many others feeling fearful.

Apparently recognising that, an Ohio man left a note for his Muslim neighbours reminding them that they’re not alone.

It might make the world of difference to the family who received it.

There has been some alarm following Trump’s promise to “unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth”, as well as his comments regarding Muslims in the build-up to the election.

But this note is acting as a shining light in an uncertain time.

And the comments underneath are also heart-warming.

The power of hope.

