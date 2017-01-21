This note left for a Muslim neighbour is giving people in Trump's America hope
Donald Trump’s election, while voted for by millions of Americans, has also left many others feeling fearful.
Apparently recognising that, an Ohio man left a note for his Muslim neighbours reminding them that they’re not alone.
After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017
It might make the world of difference to the family who received it.
There has been some alarm following Trump’s promise to “unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth”, as well as his comments regarding Muslims in the build-up to the election.
But this note is acting as a shining light in an uncertain time.
This is the America that took us in as political refugees,the America that gave us a new home, & the America that keeps my hope alive today.— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017
And the comments underneath are also heart-warming.
@LibyaLiberty This may get lost in the mix, but I hope it reaches you.— Mike Satcher (@satchmoagain) January 21, 2017
As an American combat veteran, the oath I swore extends to you.
@LibyaLiberty— GOPex (@roywlewis) January 21, 2017
We've told 3 Moslem families we know the same thing. Our church, 2 others, 1 mosque, 2 synagogues strategized together today.
@LibyaLiberty @chrislhayes Hend, Not all voters in Ohio support this president! We won't stop as love trumps hate!! =)— NWParsons (@nwparsons) January 21, 2017
- #TheResistance
The power of hope.
